Advertisement

NOTABLE GAMES: Week-2 of the High School Football Playoffs

East Tennessee teams look to advance to the TSSAA Quarterfinals
PALYOFFS
PALYOFFS(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s Week-2 of the state high school football playoffs and several Knoxville area teams remain alive for a shot at the gold ball in their respective classes. Among those teams, Eddie Courtney’s farragut Admirals in Class-6A.

Class 6A

Farragut (5-6) at Bradley Central (9-2)

Farragut pulled off a big upset over Science Hill in round one, winning 57-56 in double overtime. It’s been quite the three week run for the Admirals, who got a last second FG to beat Bearden in the season finale in order to make the playoffs and then last week’s win over the Hilltoppers. Farragut barely lost to Bradley Central in Week 9, and the momentum from last week may just give them the extra push they need to get the job done on the road.

Class 5A

Karns (7-4) at Rhea Co. (9-2): 

In Class-5A, the remarkable season that its been for Brad Taylor and his karns Beavers continues at Rhea County. As usual, the Beavers’ fate rests largely in the hands and legs of DeSean Bishop, who has nearly reached 3,000 rushing yards for the season. Bishop will need at least one more game to have a chance at breaking Jalen Hurd’s state record, so this game is big for him individually. Rhea County has been consistent all season, but their defense will certainly have its hands full with Mr. Bishop.

Be sure to join us for the playoff edition of Varsity All Access Friday night at 11pm on WVLT.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Sullivan faces at least 25-40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Knoxville man convicted of abusing girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter
14-year-old Luc poses at his home
Transgender Farragut High teen excluded from boy’s golf team sues Tennessee
A missing persons flyer for Amber Clare and Noah Clare
Families desperate to find missing cousins believed to be in East Tennessee
The interior of a hospital.
East Tennessee hospitals to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Amazing fall colors from Cosby
Growing season closes with frigid mornings late week
Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas is expected to address allegations of misconduct by KPD...
Knoxville Police Chief announces retirement
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to open new store in Knoxville
Tennessee AG announces Tennessee’s abortion waiting period stands