NOTABLE GAMES: Week-2 of the High School Football Playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s Week-2 of the state high school football playoffs and several Knoxville area teams remain alive for a shot at the gold ball in their respective classes. Among those teams, Eddie Courtney’s farragut Admirals in Class-6A.

Class 6A

Farragut (5-6) at Bradley Central (9-2)

Farragut pulled off a big upset over Science Hill in round one, winning 57-56 in double overtime. It’s been quite the three week run for the Admirals, who got a last second FG to beat Bearden in the season finale in order to make the playoffs and then last week’s win over the Hilltoppers. Farragut barely lost to Bradley Central in Week 9, and the momentum from last week may just give them the extra push they need to get the job done on the road.

Class 5A

Karns (7-4) at Rhea Co. (9-2):

In Class-5A, the remarkable season that its been for Brad Taylor and his karns Beavers continues at Rhea County. As usual, the Beavers’ fate rests largely in the hands and legs of DeSean Bishop, who has nearly reached 3,000 rushing yards for the season. Bishop will need at least one more game to have a chance at breaking Jalen Hurd’s state record, so this game is big for him individually. Rhea County has been consistent all season, but their defense will certainly have its hands full with Mr. Bishop.

