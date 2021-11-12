Advertisement

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to open new store in Knoxville

A ribbon-cutting will occur to celebrate the new store at 9 a.m. the morning of the opening.
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will open a new store in the West Knoxville area Nov. 17.

The new business will be located in Walker Springs Shopping Center at 8507 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

For more information, visit Ollie’s website.

