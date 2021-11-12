Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to open new store in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will open a new store in the West Knoxville area Nov. 17.

A ribbon-cutting will occur to celebrate the new store at 9 a.m. the morning of the opening.

The new business will be located in Walker Springs Shopping Center at 8507 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

For more information, visit Ollie’s website.

