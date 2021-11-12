Advertisement

Prices on some types of meat have skyrocketed

You've probably noticed your grocery bill is higher than what it used to be. Inflation is...
You’ve probably noticed your grocery bill is higher than what it used to be. Inflation is impacting the cost of food. Will it also make your holiday meal cost more?(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - You’ve probably noticed your grocery bill is higher than what it used to be.

Inflation is impacting the cost of food. Will it also make your holiday meal cost more?

It is a busy time of the year for meat processors. Of course, with the holiday season upon us, there is more demand for turkey, ham and other types of meats.

The people at Summit Meats in Pulaski County tell us they have been able to keep prices stable for most of the holiday-type meats, such as turkey and ham. However, they say for other types of meat, the prices have skyrocketed, some of them going up 200% to 300%.

A lot of that is based on the market price.

“Now when it comes into rib eyes, t-bones, and briskets and things of that nature, we have to fluctuate because it makes sense. You have to follow the market, like in any business,” said Kyle Turpen.

Of course, the big question is when are prices are going to stabilize? No one seems to know.

However, many people believe once the pandemic comes to an end, at least that, what some people believe is an excuse for the higher prices, will start to stabilize as well.

We also checked with major retailers such as Walmart, Meijer and Kroger, and we were told that there are no major turkey shortages in central Kentucky with the price of most birds being one to two dollars per pound.

