Ryan Knauss’ father remembers his son on Veterans Day

Ryan Knauss was among 13 US service members killed in Kabul.
Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans Day is a time where people stop and say thank you to those that served. For the Knauss family, they take the opportunity to say thank you to a loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Greg Knauss recalls when his son, Ryan Knauss, was beginning to get interested in the armed forces saying, “He would be playing Army, and they did airsoft and that type of thing, so that was his hobby. And he just told me, dad, I’m not ready to go sit in a college classroom; I’m ready for some adventure.”

Ryan Knauss would later enroll at a young age and begin Army training throughout his senior year at Gibbs High School. After graduating in 2016, he quickly began more training just weeks later and would eventually find himself being deployed to Afghanistan as US troops were being pulled out of Kabul for the final time.

The 23-year-old was among the 13 killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport.

“He was always wanting to go he’d say I want to deploy I want to deploy. You know the daddy in me is like I’d rather you stay here but I understand”, said Greg Knauss.

The father and son would communicate mainly through Snapchat, but when Ryan got word he was being deployed, he called his dad. Greg Knauss said that would be the last time he heard his son’s voice. The words ‘I love you, dad’ are a memory that still sits with the proud father.

After losing a son in the line of duty, Greg Knauss has a different feeling this Veterans Day.

“It’s a lot deeper meaning now, for us, for me,” said Greg Knauss. He said that Ryan Knauss was the first one in the family to go into the armed forces.

Since his death, a pedestrian bridge has been planned outside of Gibbs High School, a plaque will be outside the Gibbs Weigel’s, and multiple flag poles have been dedicated to Ryan Knauss.

The Knauss family has been shown support and love with hundreds of letters, words of encouragement and more from the community.

“We feel so loved and so supported, so that’s been very good to have. We live in a great place,” Greg Knauss said.

