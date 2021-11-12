Advertisement

Sound off | KCS inviting community to join law enforcement focus group

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools wants to hear from the public through a new focus group, which will give the district feedback on how the community expects Knoxville Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies to interact with students and staff.

Last summer, the district and KPD agreed to some changes to its Memorandum of Agreement. There’s now at least one officer in every middle and high school in the city. In addition, officers have limited interactions with special needs students and those accused of violating school policy.

Members with the Knox County Education Coalition said there is room for improvements to that agreement.

“I don’t think those changes go far enough, but it was a way to start the conversation,” said Lance Mccold with KCEC. “Who has control? Is it the principals or the officers from outside? Who has the authority to make the decisions when officers are involved in things that happen? Another important question is, how are these officers trained?”

KCS plans to interview with community leaders, set the proposed focus group in January and upload an electronic survey that will be available soon.

Anyone interested in joining the focus group can sign up on their website.

