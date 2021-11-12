Tennessee AG announces Tennessee’s abortion waiting period stands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced Friday that the constitutionality of Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period for abortions stands.

The opportunity for plaintiffs to seek further review from the U.S. Supreme Court has passed; therefore, the legal battle is over.

The original battle in court began more than six years ago when a group of abortion providers challenged the statutory waiting period. They said that it violated a woman’s right to have an abortion.

The district court agreed with them, calling the law unconstitutional and stopping state officials from enforcing it. According to a press release, a three-judge panel then sought and obtained review by the full Sixth Circuit.

In August, a federal appeals court had previously upheld that Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period for abortions is constitutional. The announcement said the court upheld Tennessee’s waiting period, concluding that it “is facially constitutional” because it is “supported by a rational basis” and “is not a substantial obstacle to abortion for a large fraction of women seeking pre-viability abortions in Tennessee.”

The law requires those seeking abortions to make two trips to an abortion clinic- first for mandatory counseling and the second for the procedure at least 48 hours later.

“This law was on the books for five years before the district court enjoined it. The Sixth Circuit took the unusual step of having the full court review its panel’s district court decision. We are grateful that the Court recognized the validity of a law passed by the people’s representatives and did not substitute its judgment for the policy decision made by the legislature and the Governor,” said General Slatery.

