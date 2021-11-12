Unidentifiable chemical spill forces two Maryville schools to dismiss early
William Blount High School and Mary Blount Elementary School will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. Friday.
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Officials said the early dismissal is out of an abundance of caution due to an “unidentifiable chemical spill” at Newell Rubbermaid.
