Advertisement

Unidentifiable chemical spill forces two Maryville schools to dismiss early

William Blount High School and Mary Blount Elementary School will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. Friday.
(CBS)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - William Blount High School and Mary Blount Elementary School will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the early dismissal is out of an abundance of caution due to an “unidentifiable chemical spill” at Newell Rubbermaid.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Sullivan faces at least 25-40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Knoxville man convicted of abusing girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter
14-year-old Luc poses at his home
Transgender Farragut High teen excluded from boy’s golf team sues Tennessee
A missing persons flyer for Amber Clare and Noah Clare
Families desperate to find missing cousins believed to be in East Tennessee
The interior of a hospital.
East Tennessee hospitals to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Source: WVLT
Alcatraz East Crime Museum announces winners of Third Annual Graffiti Contest
For the third year, the group ran two miles on campus at 6 a.m. Friday to honor veterans.
Veterans Run on UT campus
Marty and McGee joins SEC Nation
ESPN’s Ryan McGee returns to Rocky Top for Marty & McGee
ESPNS Ryan McGee
ESPN's Ryan McGee back on Rocky Top