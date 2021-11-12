Advertisement

UT to build new memorial for alumni armed services


A rendered design of the future Armed Services Memorial at the University of Tennessee.
A rendered design of the future Armed Services Memorial at the University of Tennessee.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Thursday, during the University of Tennessee’s Wreath laying ceremony, the president of the university’s ROTC Alumni Council, retired General Geoff Freeman, announced the building of a new memorial on campus to honor alumni armed services.

“This one is specifically for alumni or staff, faculty and students. We have several who were students during world war two, and suddenly they were in the army,” Freeman said.

The memorial will honor those who died during active duty and will stand with nearly 400 names said to be engraved on it, dating back from WWI.

The wreath-laying ceremony took place where the future memorial will be, outside of Brown Residence Hall.

Freeman said many have been working on building the memorial on campus for years, but it should officially be completed in the Spring of 2022.

“Next April or so, we will actually dedicate the memorial here, and by this time next year, we’ll do another wreath-laying at the memorial, and we hope that becomes an annual event,” shared Freeman.

During UT’s Big Orange Give Day, the UT facility said nearly $12,000 was donated towards the memorial.

The director of the Veterans Success Center, Jayetta Rogers, said the fall semester of 2021 has around 540 veterans enrolled, with over 1,200 students using VA benefits.

