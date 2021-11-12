Advertisement

Veterans Run on UT campus

Once the run was complete, they got some motivation talks from leaders and special guests.
For the third year, the group ran two miles on campus at 6 a.m. Friday to honor veterans.
For the third year, the group ran two miles on campus at 6 a.m. Friday to honor veterans.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was an early morning run for some ROTC students at the University of Tennessee Friday.

For the third year, the group ran two miles on campus at 6 a.m. Friday to honor veterans. They call this the Veterans Run.

Hundreds of students were out, and others from the athletic department. Smokey even joined along!

This was special because the Air Force and Army ROTC programs do not often join together for one event.

“Today is especially special because we are with the air force program. All of our alumni and some special guests. To honor those veterans and to do some community work,” said Hannah Rhoden, with the ROTC.

Once the run was complete, they got some motivation talks from leaders and special guests.

