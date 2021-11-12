Vols to bring back ‘Dark Mode’ uniform for Georgia matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s football team will be back in black for their homecoming game against No. 1 ranked Georgia Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

This will be the second time the team has worn the uniforms this season; the first was against South Carolina on Oct. 9. The dark mode appearance against the Gamecocks was Tennessee’s first time wearing black uniforms since 2009.

The Vols will take on the Bulldogs on CBS here on WVLT.

Leading up to the game, SEC Nation Supplemented by Aflac, the SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, as well as the hit show Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper, will be on location in Knoxville when Tennessee hosts top-ranked Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

Last week, Tennessee picked up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2018 with a 45-42 win over No. 18 Kentucky Saturday night.

There are approximately 3,000 tickets away from a sold-out stadium, according to a social media post.

