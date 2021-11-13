Advertisement

3 snow leopards at Nebraska zoo die from COVID-19 complications

Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19(10/11 NOW)
By KOLN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19, the zoo announced Friday afternoon.

According to KOLN, the zoo announced on Oct. 13 that two Sumatran tigers and three snow leopards tested positive for COVID-19 after showing signs of the virus. The two tigers have since recovered.

Veterinary staff at the zoo cared “tirelessly” for the snow leopards in an effort to save them before they passed away, according to a release from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

A spokesperson for the zoo said, “We know how much each of our animals means to our community inside and outside of the zoo. It is very tough to lose any animal unexpectedly, especially one as rare and loved as the snow leopard. We are all heartbroken by the loss of Ranney, Everest, and Makalu and we are grieving together.”

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo remains open to the public and says they will continue to seriously follow COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Sullivan faces at least 25-40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Knoxville man convicted of abusing girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter
14-year-old Luc poses at his home
Transgender Farragut High teen excluded from boy’s golf team sues Tennessee
A missing persons flyer for Amber Clare and Noah Clare
Families desperate to find missing cousins believed to be in East Tennessee
Young Williams Animal Center Dogs
Young-Williams Animal Center reaches critical capacity for dogs, asks for assistance

Latest News

Veteran: Congressman Tim Burchett saved my life
In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Ex-Trump aide Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying Jan. 6 subpoena
Gov. Lee signs sweeping COVID-19 bill into law