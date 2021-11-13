Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy from California

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.

Leo is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Yago is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pound. Yago also has a tattoo on his right eye.

They were last seen in a 2011 gray BMW 328i with California license plate 6NTU367

Authorities say Yago should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Lee signs sweeping COVID-19 bill into law
Young Williams Animal Center Dogs
Young-Williams Animal Center reaches critical capacity for dogs, asks for assistance
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas is expected to address allegations of misconduct by KPD...
Knoxville Police Chief announces retirement

Latest News

A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
FULL SCOREBOARD: Second round of TSSAA playoffs
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Medicare's...
Alzheimer’s drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by $21.60