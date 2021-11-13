Cold start to Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Winds are up and that’s keeping the fog away for this Saturday morning. It’s going to be a chilly day overall.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Your I’m All Vol forecast for a 3:30 pm kick-off at Neyland Stadium against Georgia is a sunny but chilly one. Temperatures will be around 50 at game’s start but with Saturday’s sunset at 5:30 and clear skies expected, they will be falling quickly into the low 40s by game’s end. Bring those hats, coats, and blankets to stay warm.

Georgia at Tennessee, Saturday at 3:30 PM (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Patchy fog is possible on a frigid Sunday morning with lows in the low 30s or even upper 20s. Clouds move back in later in the day and winds return with gusts of 20 mph or more possible.

Snow is possible once again on the mountain tops Monday morning as even cooler air settles in for the start of your work week. Your Monday highs will struggle to make it into the upper 40s.

After a chilly Monday, temperatures are on the rise again as we warm up a bit ahead of a front we’re tracking in the second half of next week.

