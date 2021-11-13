Advertisement

Highlights from the University of Tennessee homecoming parade

The parade comes as the Vols prepare to take on No. 1 ranked Georgia.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee held its homecoming parade Friday afternoon, with many students attending the festivities.

The parade comes as the Vols prepare to take on No. 1 ranked Georgia. The players will sport their “Dark Mode” uniforms and it will be the first home game for the Vols in almost a month.

The game will air on WVLT at 3:30 p.m.

