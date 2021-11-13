‘I can’t wait:’ CBS announcer discussing Vols- Georgia game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Brad Nessler sat down with WVLT to discuss his thoughts on the Tennessee-Georgia game. Nessler has been a longtime play-by-play caller and was named the head announcer for the SEC on CBS in 2017.

Jared: Tell me about one of your favorite games you’ve called for the Vols. What was that environment like? What was the game like?

Brad: “I’m still waiting for a great Tennessee-Georgia game but I’ve seen a lot of them. There was this guy that everybody just called Herschel. A freshman and barely used his last name. The late Larry Munson just started calling Herschel running over Bill Bates in ‘80. ‘95 was the comeback. Peyton had a comeback, had an interception. Georgia missed a field goal and he led them down to a field goal to win. I think Peyton in ‘97 had I don’t know 4 touchdown passes and 1 rushing touchdown. Something like that.”

Jared: Tennessee is playing well. Good game last week. Georgia, obviously playing well, that defense is great. What’s going to have to happen to make this a very memorable game for yourself and fans everywhere?

Brad: I think this would make Tennessee fans happy if they could wreck Georgia’s season and give them their first blemish on their way to a bowl season under their first season under Josh Heupel. I think Josh has done an unbelievable job and I hate to say it but we go back far enough that the year Oklahoma won the national championship, he was runner up for Heisman and I did that game in the Orange Bowl. It’d be a great moment for Tennessee if they could pick off Georgia. If Georgia keeps rolling, I don’t know, I’m looking forward to it either way.”

Jared: What are you most excited about coming back to Neyland for the first time in a few years?

Brad: “I can’t wait, Jared. It’s been a little bit. Last year, not having the crowd around when we did games and this year to have the crowds back and going into Neyland, I know it’s going to be 109,000 probably. They’ll probably have the Fire Marshal in there to see if they can keep that many people out, but I love the place. I love the scene. I like being in the city.”

Jared: Outside of Neyland, what do you like about Knoxville? What are some of the things you really can’t wait to see and come and check out?

Brad: “Usually Georgia plays Tennessee usually earlier in the season than this so one of my main things is getting up in the morning. I do about a 4 or 5-mile walk, I go down by the Vol Navy and I’ll take a walk there. I usually take a walk downtown, but I think my walk down through the Vol Navy is my favorite part of the weekend.”

Jared: #1 Georgia coming to Tennessee. Tennessee just had a big win in Kentucky. What are you expecting Saturday?

Brad: “I’m looking forward to Tennessee’s offense. I mean Georgia has not really been pushed by anybody yet this year. Really impressed with Hendon Hooker. I don’t know why he wasn’t the starter at the very beginning of the year. I’m sure the Vols fans are looking back and saying ‘If we would’ve had this guy earlier in the season, through the first 3 games or whatever, it would’ve been way different.”

