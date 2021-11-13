Advertisement

Ice skating opens at Wilderness at the Smokies

The rink is 3,200 square feet and is right where the resort’s wave pool is.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wilderness at the Smokies has brought back outdoor ice skating in a Winter Wonderland.

The rink is 3,200 square feet and is right where the resort’s wave pool is. It will be open to resort guests and the public.

The rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Thanksgiving and Christmas break, and 4 p.m. to10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, from10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., the resort will be hosting a special fundraiser for the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. All admissions proceeds will directly benefit the agency.

“Being outside in the fresh air, ice skating together, is a wonderful family holiday tradition,” said Pete Tennis, managing director of Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks. “Enjoy some hot cocoa and s’mores at our fire pits in our special Winter Wilderland nearby, and you have the making of a perfect family outing.”

Visit the Wilderness at the Smokies website or call (877) 325-9453 for more information.

The admission fee will be included with room rates if guests use Code: ICESKATE at the time of booking. At check-in, guests will be able to purchase admission for $20 per room per night.

At the rink, admission will cost $12.99 plus tax for resort guests or $17.99 plus tax for the public. The admission price will include skates.

