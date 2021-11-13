LIVE THREAD: Vols look to take down #1 Georgia
Tennessee looking for its first win over their SEC rivals since 2016
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s an electric atmosphere in and around Neyland Stadium as Tennessee and Georgia fans gather to watch the Vols take on the top ranked and undefeated Bulldogs. It’s Homecoming on the Hill as these two teams renew a series that’s been played every year since the league split into two divisions back in 1992.
This kind of game brings out all the stars and among those on hand on this cool and crisp November afternoon are VFL legends Peyton Manning and Candace Parker.
1ST QUARTER
