LIVE THREAD: Vols look to take down #1 Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s an electric atmosphere in and around Neyland Stadium as Tennessee and Georgia fans gather to watch the Vols take on the top ranked and undefeated Bulldogs. It’s Homecoming on the Hill as these two teams renew a series that’s been played every year since the league split into two divisions back in 1992.

NEYLAND STADIUM (Rick Russo)

This kind of game brings out all the stars and among those on hand on this cool and crisp November afternoon are VFL legends Peyton Manning and Candace Parker.

Now that’s how you recruit! Having a HOF tell you why you should be attending Tennessee @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/cuxXCAU0sF — wvlt (@wvlt) November 13, 2021

Peyton Manning not the only world champ in the house. How about WNBA champion and Lady Vol legend Candace Parker taking in this big time matchup @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/K73cEy0zS6 — wvlt (@wvlt) November 13, 2021

