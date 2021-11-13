Advertisement

More sunshine with gusty winds Sunday

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is tracking warmer temperatures in the 8-day forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll get cold tonight with windy conditions on Sunday. A few flurries could even fly later Sunday into early Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Freezing temperatures return tonight with most of us dropping near 30 degrees. We’ll see those mostly clear skies with some clouds moving in overnight. Expect widespread frost and some patchy fog as you are waking up Sunday morning.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies turn to partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon with temperatures getting to 55. It will be a windy day! We could see winds gusting 20-30 mph at times, so be prepared for more leaves to fall.

A weak system clips our northern counties bringing in some light rain and maybe some flurries overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs on Monday will only get into the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

After a chilly Monday, temperatures are on the rise again as we warm up a bit ahead of a front we’re tracking in the second half of next week. Right now, it looks like rain arrives Thursday and could potentially stick around into Friday morning.

