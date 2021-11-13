Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin picks Tennessee to upset No. 1 Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin picked Tennessee to upset No. Georgia during his celebrity guest appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay.

“...but I will say this. In the biggest upset of the day, Tennessee Volunteers,” Kiffin said when asked who he thought was going to win in the Vols-Bulldogs matchup.

He also said that Neyland Stadium was a ‘very dangerous’ place to play.

“Kirby Smart [Georgia Head Coach] called me this week,” Kiffin said. “He said, ‘What’s it like to play in Neyland Stadium?’ I said, ‘It’s a very dangerous place play.’”

Tennessee lost to Ole-Miss in October. The game sparked controversy after Vols fans threw debris on the field following a questionable first down call in the last minute of the game.

The Georgia game will air on CBS today at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lane Kiffin likes Tennessee (+750 ML) to pull the upset on No. 1 Georgia 😳 pic.twitter.com/5bIY4nZ4cy — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.