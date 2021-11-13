Advertisement

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin picks Tennessee to upset No. 1 Georgia

He also said that Neyland Stadium was a ‘very dangerous’ place to play.
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin picked Tennessee to upset No. Georgia during his celebrity guest appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay.

“...but I will say this. In the biggest upset of the day, Tennessee Volunteers,” Kiffin said when asked who he thought was going to win in the Vols-Bulldogs matchup.

He also said that Neyland Stadium was a ‘very dangerous’ place to play.

“Kirby Smart [Georgia Head Coach] called me this week,” Kiffin said. “He said, ‘What’s it like to play in Neyland Stadium?’ I said, ‘It’s a very dangerous place play.’”

Tennessee lost to Ole-Miss in October. The game sparked controversy after Vols fans threw debris on the field following a questionable first down call in the last minute of the game.

The Georgia game will air on CBS today at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Lee signs sweeping COVID-19 bill into law
Young Williams Animal Center Dogs
Young-Williams Animal Center reaches critical capacity for dogs, asks for assistance
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas is expected to address allegations of misconduct by KPD...
Knoxville Police Chief announces retirement

Latest News

Homecoming 2021
LIVE THREAD: Vols look to take down #1 Georgia
FULL SCOREBOARD: Second round of TSSAA playoffs
PALYOFFS
NOTABLE GAMES: Week-2 of the High School Football Playoffs
Brad Nessler discusses Vols-Georgia game
‘I can’t wait:’ CBS announcer discussing Vols- Georgia game