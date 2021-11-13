Advertisement

Soaky Mountain to add first-of-its-kind Water Coaster for 2022 Season

“The Edge” will be the first-of-its-kind in the world.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville plans to add a dueling water coaster in 2022.

Called “The Edge,” it allows guests to race each other in a white water master blaster coaster.

So you can race family and friends as you slide down the 70-foot tower and twist and turn to a Boomerango finish. They say it’s set to open this summer.

“It is amazing. We’re going to hang it off the edge of the park. It’s going to go down. It’s going to go up. It’s a double racing coaster that ends in a boomerang wall. It’s going to be so much fun,” said Dave Andrews, Soaky Mountain Waterpark

There are several uphill blasts that you’ll be a part of on edge. Construction is set to start soon.

