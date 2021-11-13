Advertisement

Stages West new collection launches honoring late family member

A private hat collection in Pigeon Forge honors a long-time businessman who passed away last year from COVID.
A portion of sales from this collection launch this Friday will be donated to Comfort and Care...
A portion of sales from this collection launch this Friday will be donated to Comfort and Care ministries. An organization part of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Knoxville, Comfort and Care was developed to serve families in times of loss and grief.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A private hat collection in Pigeon Forge honors a long-time businessman who passed away last year from COVID.

Stages West has launched the Eleven-12 collection of hats. It honors the late patriarch of the Stages West family, Steve Houser, who passed away on Christmas Day. They modeled a hat specifically after one of his hats with the exact distressing to celebrate his first heavenly birthday.

“It’s modeled after one of his custom hats, and so what they did was took to all the same specks of his. Distressed it the same way because we sent one of his custom hats back to them to build to the specs,” said Steven Houser of Stages West.

This level of detail honors his hard work and dedication to his family and the Stages West name.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Comfort Care Ministries. That’s a charity that provides a comfort box to families after a loved one passes away. Staple items so you can spend time focusing on what’s critical instead of running to the store.

