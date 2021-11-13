TBI issues Robertson County AMBER Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert out of Robertson County Friday night.

Officials are looking for Faith Threet, 17, who may be with a man identified as Kevin Pitt, 44. Pitt is wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear on multiple charges.

Threet has brown hair and brown eyes and is just over five feet tall.

The two may be in the Adairville, Kentucky area, officials said.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.