UT Soccer shuts out Lipscomb 3-0 in NCAA Tourney 1st Round

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 6 Tennessee advanced to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship, beating Lipscomb on Friday in front of a crowd of 1,868 in Regal Soccer Stadium, 3-0. The match was the third-seeded Vols’ first NCAA game since 2018, and the win improved UT’s record when hosting to 14-2-1.

The victory moved Tennessee’s record to 19-2-0 on the season, setting a new program record for single-season wins. With the shutout, the Vols also tied the single-season record for shutouts at 12. Senior Abbey Burdette, junior Cariel Ellis and freshman Taylor Huff all found the net for the Big Orange. In goal, junior Lindsey Romig made three saves to record the shutout. Lipsomb was led by Emanuela Schurch who got off three shots on the night. At keeper, CJ Graham pulled in five saves.

“First, just congrats and great job to Lipscomb. (Head coach) Kevin O’Brien does a phenomenal job, and they’re obviously a highly competitive team and made things really difficult for us. It was a (tight) game, certainly, until that second goal. And then the third one kind of put things away. But it was tough, and all credit to them. And massive credit to our team,” said Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky. “We just talked about it afterwards—that it’s tough to be in Orange Beach, (Alabama, for a week)—well, it’s actually awesome to be in Orange Beach—but it presents a challenge, of course, playing three games in six days. And coming down from the high that we all felt—a little bit emotionally exhausted, physically exhausted. And there were moments tonight where I think you could see that. But again, it takes guts and courage, and there’s a reason why these two (Abbey Burdette and Taylor Huff) were picked to sit with me right now, because they changed the game.” The Vols out-shot the Bisons 13-5 in the first half, with six of those being on target. Burdette scored UT’s only goal of the first period, blasting a shot to the far post from 25 yards out off a pass from freshman Claire Rain.

The game remained a 1-0 affair until Ellis scored her second of the season in the 73rd minute, knocking one in from close range off an assist from Huff. Less than a minute later, Huff added to the tally, getting a head on a serve from Maria Nelson to put one into the back corner of the net from eight yards out. Kristi Jones got a good opportunity for the Bisons in the 89 th minute, bouncing one off the crossbar from inside the box, but the shot ricocheted wide, and the Vols closed out the win.

UP NEXT: The Vols will travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., for the NCAA Second and Third Rounds on Nov. 19 and 21.

SHE SHOOTS, SHE SCORES: Junior Cariel Ellis scored her second goal of the 2021 campaign against the Bisons. She is shooting 100 percent on the season, scoring two goals on two shots.

WINNINGEST TEAM: Tennessee’s 19th

win of the season cements this squad as UT’s winningest team, surpassing the previous record set in 2002 when the team finished the year with an 18-6-1 overall record, advancing to the NCAA Sweet 16.

NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: Tennessee is making its 13th overall NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001. UT has a 15-10-3 record in the tournament and has reached the Sweet 16 six times (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2018).

