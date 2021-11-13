Veteran: Congressman Tim Burchett saved my life
A veteran claims Congressman Tim Burchett saved his life after he started choking.
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man claims Congressman Tim Burchett saved his life after he started choking on a steak at a Veterans day luncheon.
Bobby Barnes said that he was at a Cemex luncheon honoring veterans and retirees when he started choking on a steak.
“Tim came to my rescue, he did the Heimlich maneuver on me,” Barnes said in a Facebook post. “Thank you.”
