Veteran: Congressman Tim Burchett saved my life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man claims Congressman Tim Burchett saved his life after he started choking on a steak at a Veterans day luncheon.

Bobby Barnes said that he was at a Cemex luncheon honoring veterans and retirees when he started choking on a steak.

“Tim came to my rescue, he did the Heimlich maneuver on me,” Barnes said in a Facebook post. “Thank you.”

