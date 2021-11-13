Vols prepare to take on No. 1 Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will take on its second ranked opponent in two weeks on Saturday, as No. 1 Georgia comes to Knoxville.

The game will be Tennessee’s homecoming game and will be the Vols’ first home game in nearly a month. Fans are already preparing for the game, riding a winning feeling after last week’s win against Kentucky.

The Vols will also be sporting their new ‘Dark Mode’ uniforms for the matchup.

The game will air on WVLT with kickoff set for 3:30.

