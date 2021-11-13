Advertisement

Vols prepare to take on No. 1 Georgia

The game will air on WVLT with kick off set for 3:30.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will take on its second ranked opponent in two weeks on Saturday, as No. 1 Georgia comes to Knoxville.

The game will be Tennessee’s homecoming game and will be the Vols’ first home game in nearly a month. Fans are already preparing for the game, riding a winning feeling after last week’s win against Kentucky.

The Vols will also be sporting their new ‘Dark Mode’ uniforms for the matchup.

The game will air on WVLT with kickoff set for 3:30.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake
Sullivan faces at least 25-40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Knoxville man convicted of abusing girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter
14-year-old Luc poses at his home
Transgender Farragut High teen excluded from boy’s golf team sues Tennessee
A missing persons flyer for Amber Clare and Noah Clare
Families desperate to find missing cousins believed to be in East Tennessee
Young Williams Animal Center Dogs
Young-Williams Animal Center reaches critical capacity for dogs, asks for assistance

Latest News

Brad Nessler discusses Vols-Georgia game
‘I can’t wait:’ CBS announcer discussing Vols- Georgia game
#15 Tennessee improves to 2-0 with 49-41 win.
Horston Double-Double Leads Lady Vols to Tough Road Win at UCF, 49-41
University of Tennessee parade
University of Tennessee parade
NCAA Soccer
UT Soccer shuts out Lipscomb 3-0 in NCAA Tourney 1st Round