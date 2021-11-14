Advertisement

#18 Tennessee takes win over ETSU, 94-62

The game will air on SEC Network.
UT Basketball Freshman guard
(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers beat the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers in the Thompson-Boling Arena Sunday, Nov. 14.

The final score was 94-62.

Last week, Tennessee won against UT-Martin, 90-62. A new-look Volunteer offense connected on 17 3-pointers, the most Tennessee has ever made in a game in the season opener.

ETSU lost to Appalachian State University last week in a close game, 69-67.

