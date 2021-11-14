Advertisement

8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease.

That’s according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan. The outbreak began Sept. 30.

Nursing home officials said Friday that the eight residents who died had serious health problems.

Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members.

The Republican-American reports the outbreak did not spread to a nearby assisted living center.

The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, is continuing biweekly testing and has suspended most in-person visitation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Lee signs sweeping COVID-19 bill into law
Young Williams Animal Center Dogs
Young-Williams Animal Center reaches critical capacity for dogs, asks for assistance
Near-death experience reaching millions as Sevier County veteran, daughter goes viral
Near-death experience reaches millions as Sevier Co. veteran, daughter go viral on TikTok
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
The car belonging to a missing woman, Miriam Hemphill, was found in Melton Hill Lake
Human remains discovered inside missing woman’s car found in Melton Hill Lake

Latest News

FILE - Former New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff waves to the fans as he stands behind his...
Hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87
Sevier County authorities respond after person falls out attic window
Sevier County authorities respond after person falls out attic window
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
Some clouds with sunshine on Sunday
More sunshine with gusty winds Sunday