Chilly but beautiful fall day Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday remains on the chilly side, but we warm back up ahead of our next cold front arriving later this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few light showers are possible in southeastern Kentucky overnight, but the rest of us here in East Tennesse should remain dry. Temperatures look to drop near 32 overnight, so it’ll be a chilly start to your Monday.

Highs will only get into the upper 40s for most of us on Monday. Some of us could get into the lower 50s, but it’ll be a chilly day overall with mostly sunny skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

After a chilly Monday, temperatures are on the rise again as we warm up a bit ahead of a front we’re tracking in the second half of next week. Those temperatures will warm up into the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of us could be close to 70 on Wednesday!

Right now, it looks like rain arrives Thursday with temperatures dropping throughout the day. We should dry out and cool off by Friday.

The 50s stick around heading into the weekend. Another system could move in Sunday into Monday.

