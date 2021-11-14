Former Gatlinburg police chief passes away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Harry Wallace Montgomery, retired former Chief of Gatlinburg Police, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Montgomery was 84 years old and lived in Gatlinburg.

“He loved his family very much. Harry loved sports and set state records in both basketball and football in 1956. He was also an avid golfer,” the obituary read.

According to the police department’s website, since 1945, the Gatlinburg Police Department had ten changes to the Chief position with nine different Chiefs. Montgomery was their ninth.

A spokesperson from the Gatlinburg Police Department said the former police chief served from the mid-80s to 2004 before retiring.

The Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office extended its prayers and condolences to his family and the City of Gatlinburg.

“The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the immediate family and the City of Gatlinburg family in the passing of Harry Montogomery,” the statement read. “Mr. Montgomery was the Chief of Police in Gatlinburg for many years and is the brother to our late Sheriff Bruce R. Montgomery. Thank you, Sir, for your many years of dedicated service to the City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County. Rest In Peace.”

His funeral was held Saturday, Nov. 13, in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home.

