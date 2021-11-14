Advertisement

Former Gatlinburg police chief passes away

His obituary stated that he loved his family very much and also loved sports.
A candle lights a dark room. (Source: Raycom Media)
A candle lights a dark room. (Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Harry Wallace Montgomery, retired former Chief of Gatlinburg Police, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Montgomery was 84 years old and lived in Gatlinburg.

“He loved his family very much. Harry loved sports and set state records in both basketball and football in 1956. He was also an avid golfer,” the obituary read.

According to the police department’s website, since 1945, the Gatlinburg Police Department had ten changes to the Chief position with nine different Chiefs. Montgomery was their ninth.

A spokesperson from the Gatlinburg Police Department said the former police chief served from the mid-80s to 2004 before retiring.

The Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office extended its prayers and condolences to his family and the City of Gatlinburg.

“The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the immediate family and the City of Gatlinburg family in the passing of Harry Montogomery,” the statement read. “Mr. Montgomery was the Chief of Police in Gatlinburg for many years and is the brother to our late Sheriff Bruce R. Montgomery. Thank you, Sir, for your many years of dedicated service to the City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County. Rest In Peace.”

His funeral was held Saturday, Nov. 13, in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Lee signs sweeping COVID-19 bill into law
Near-death experience reaching millions as Sevier County veteran, daughter goes viral
Near-death experience reaches millions as Sevier Co. veteran, daughter go viral on TikTok
Sevier County authorities respond after person falls out attic window
Sevier County authorities respond after person falls out attic window
Tennessee wide receiver
Vols fall to #1 Georgia 41-17
Nashville’s Nissan Stadium could host Vols during Neyland construction

Latest News

Fall Festival In Knox County
Knox County to hold first-ever fall festival
Dairy cattle
USDA announces $20.2M for dairy business innovation
Officer Michael Chandler
Va. police officer killed in officer-involved shooting, suspect arrested in Tennessee
Chilly Sunday but getting warmer
Chilly Sunday but getting warmer