Knox County to hold first-ever fall festival

The event is free and open to the public.
Fall Festival In Knox County
Fall Festival In Knox County
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department will host its first-ever fall festival Sunday, Nov. 14.

The festival will be held at Tommy Schumpert Park, located at 6400 Fountain City Road, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., city officials announced.

Guests can enjoy hayrides and outdoor games, such as cornhole, balloon pop, fishbowl toss and ring toss. The Knox County Public Library will also host crafts and storytime.

“Our recreation department has worked hard to really emphasize fun and community connectivity,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “This is just another great event our team has put together for the public.”

The event is free and open to the public.

City officials said they hope to turn the fall festival into an annual event.

