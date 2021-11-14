Advertisement

Sevier County authorities respond after person falls out attic window

Officials with the Sevier County Ambulance Service and the Sevier County Fire Department responded to a traumatic incident Saturday evening.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Ambulance Service and the Sevier County Fire Department responded to a traumatic incident Saturday evening.

According to SCFD officials, someone fell out of their attic window and onto a concrete garage floor. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by UT Lifestar.

The condition of the person has not been released at this time.

