Sunday’s Headlines: Police continue search for 3-year-old Noah Clare

“Bring my baby home” mother pleads for missing child police believe may be in Gatlinburg

The Gallatin Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating Jacob Clare who is at the center of a missing person/runaway case out of Beaver Dam, Ky.

Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for three-year-old, Noah Clare, who investigators believe could be with Jacob Clare, in the East Tennessee/Gatlinburg area.

Gov. Lee signs sweeping COVID-19 bill into law

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a sweeping COVID-19 bill into law Friday during a special session. The new legislation outlaws vaccine and mask mandates for government entities and schools and places restrictions on what businesses can do to ensure patrons are vaccinated. The new law also places restrictions on masking mandates statewide.

WVLT News spoke with legal expert Stuart Harris on the ramifications of the law, and he said it will likely hold up in court. According to Harris, however, the law is in clear conflict with President Biden’s vaccine mandate order for businesses with more than 100 employees.

Va. police officer killed in officer-involved shooting, suspect arrested in Tennessee

An officer with the Big Stone Gap Police Department was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

According to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Michael Chandler responded to a welfare check Saturday morning when things escalated, and he was shot.

Sevier County authorities respond after person falls out attic window

Officials with the Sevier County Ambulance Service and the Sevier County Fire Department responded to a traumatic incident Saturday evening.

According to SCFD officials, someone fell out of their attic window and onto a concrete garage floor. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by UT Lifestar.

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families.

That estimate by Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 food banks around the country, underscores how long-term food insecurity has extended into every aspect of American life, including the military.

