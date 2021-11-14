Advertisement

University of Tenneessee honors Brenda Lewis Peel

Brenda Lewis Peel was the first African-American woman to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 14, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Friday, many gathered in the John C. Hodges Library to celebrate Brenda Lewis Peel for her courage and perseverance.

In 1964, Peel broke barriers at the height of the civil rights movement in the south, becoming the first black undergraduate to earn a degree from the University of Tennessee.

The university has dedicated a Galleria in the library in her honor, with a plaque detailing her story for all to see.

Ms. Peel attended the ceremony but was feeling a little ill. Speaking on her behalf, her daughter Dana Peel Dudley and her son Joey Michael shared their gratitude for their mother’s recognition.

“It’s never easy to be the first, and she’s paved the way for so many. By honoring her in this way, everyone will know you can make it through challenging times. Mom would want everyone to know that it’s important to persevere through challenges. It’s important to treat others the way you would want to be treated. It’s important to always give back, shared Dudley.

Peel earned a degree in psychology.

“To be honored in such a way for her pioneering dedication is just a wonderful thing. We are very proud of her; we love her. We’re also proud and thankful to UT,” Michael said.

To learn more about Brenda Lewis Peel’s accomplishments at the University of Tennessee, click here.

