University of Tennessee system proposes veteran tuition rate

The university says it has 1,745 students on average at its campuses and institutes who are veterans, servicemembers and dependents.
(NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The University of Tennessee system is proposing a break that would let military veterans attend its campuses at the discounted in-state tuition rate.

The university says the board has shown support for President Randy Boyd’s proposal and a request for approval from state lawmakers to make the change possible across the university’s system.

If it’s approved, the discount would apply to military-affiliated student groups starting next fall.

Undergraduate tuition and fees at the Knoxville campus, for example, are $13,244 in-state for 2021-22, compared with $31,664 out-of-state.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

