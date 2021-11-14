VA. police officer killed in officer-involved shooting, suspect arrested in Tennessee

BIG STONE GAP, Virginia (WVLT) - An officer with the Big Stone Gap Police Department was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

According to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Michael Chandler was responding to a welfare check Saturday morning when things escalated and he was shot.

Officer Chandler later died of his injuries, officials said.

According to a report from CBS News affiliate WJHL, a 33-year-old male suspect connected to the shooting was arrested at the Travel Inn on Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport, Tennessee. Responders with The Kingsport Police Department’s Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT Team conducted the arrest, the report said.

Tennessee law enforcement agencies, like the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, released statements on the officer’s death.

“Please continue to keep his Family, Department , and the community in your prayers and thoughts,” JCSO officials said.

“The TPD would like to express our condolences to the family and fellow officers of Officer Chandler of the Big Stone Gap, VA. Police Department,” THP officials said.

