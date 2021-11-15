Getting warm ahead of the next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures look to warm up nicely ahead of our next cold front that arrives towards the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays mostly clear, so patchy frost and fog develop with a low around 37 degrees.

We start out chilly Tuesday but warm up nicely to near 65 degrees! We will see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, but we remain dry and we’ll still see that sunshine. Enjoy the warmer temperatures because they don’t stick around for long!

LOOKING AHEAD

We look to really warm up on Wednesday with highs getting near 71 degrees. Those mostly sunny skies continue as well.

Thursday is when the rain moves in, taking us from a midday high of 65 degrees and bringing in around a third of an inch of rain mainly in the afternoon to evening.

This cold front leaves Friday mostly sunny but back at 50 degrees for a high. We’ll stick with highs in the mid-50s this weekend, as extra clouds pass by at times. The weekend looks to end with a few more showers that will carry over into Monday. This could bring us a bigger cool down heading into early next week.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Monday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.