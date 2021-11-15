Advertisement

Isaiah House 117 breaks ground in Knox County

The home will help children awaiting foster care
Knox County's Isaiah 117 House is under construction
Knox County's Isaiah 117 House is under construction(WVLT)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, broke ground on their Knox County house Sunday.

“We are so grateful to this community for coming alongside to bring us one step closer to making this dream a reality for Knox County,” said Ronda Paulson, founder, and executive director of Isaiah 117 House. She and her husband Corey run the organization after adopting two children of their own, they wanted to help other children.

Buffat Heights Baptist Church donated the land for the house. Construction will start immediately.

The organization takes in children when they’re removed from their homes so they don’t have to sit in an office or cubicle at the Department of Children’s Services. The organization also supports DCS workers, giving them help when they’re overwhelmed.

“We could be removing 8-10 children a day easily and go some days where we don’t remove any... we have a steady business,” said Juvenile Couty Judge Tim Irwin. “Kids need to know where they’re going to lay their heads at night and Isaiah 117 House lets them do that,” he said.

If you’d like to help, contact Kristi Whitehead, Knox County Program Coordinator for Isaiah 117 House.

