Knox County Commission approves new stadium

The Knox Co. Commission approved the multi-use stadium proposal, the final vote will be on Nov. 16, at the Knoxville-Knox Co. Planning Commission meeting.
On Nov. 15, a Knox County Commission meeting will pave the way for financing a new stadium in downtown Knoxville.
On Nov. 15, a Knox County Commission meeting will pave the way for financing a new stadium in downtown Knoxville.(Moxley Carmichael)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Co. commission voted to approve the new multi-purpose stadium, set to be the new home for the Smokies Baseball Team, on Monday.

Downtown Knoxville Stadium Vote

Knox Co. Commission votes on new multi-use stadium. Read more: https://bit.ly/3cgMKmg

Posted by WVLT on Monday, November 15, 2021

If the vote passes at the Knox Co. Commission meeting, the final vote will be on Nov. 16, at the Knoxville-Knox Co. Planning Commission meeting.

There was some minor pushback on the project.

As the downtown stadium project seems like all but a done deal, Labor Council members were pleading for a community agreement that guarantees some of the workforce is from East Tennessee.

“We have the workforce,” said Sam Alexander, the president of the Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council.

What the group is hoping for, is a Community Benefits Agreement that promises at least 40 percent of the workers on the stadium and surrounding development is comprised of East Tennesseans.

The CBA would be between Boyd Sports and J&J Land Company, not the city.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

