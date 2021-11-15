Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office celebrates birthday for K-9 Argo

K-9 Argo turned 10-years-old Monday according to a Facebook post.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a big birthday for one of its K-9′s.

Sheriff Tom Spangler would like to wish K-9 “ARGO” a Happy 10th Birthday! “ARGO” along with his handler/partner Sgt....

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 15, 2021

According to a Facebook post, K-9 Argo turned 10 Monday.

The post said K-9 Argo, along with his handler/partner Sergeant Trout will train other K-9′s and their handlers on the big birthday.

The post ended sharing K-9 Argo has special dinner plans to celebrate his big day!

Happy Birthday K-9 Argo!

