Knox County Sheriff’s Office celebrates birthday for K-9 Argo
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a big birthday for one of its K-9′s.
According to a Facebook post, K-9 Argo turned 10 Monday.
The post said K-9 Argo, along with his handler/partner Sergeant Trout will train other K-9′s and their handlers on the big birthday.
The post ended sharing K-9 Argo has special dinner plans to celebrate his big day!
Happy Birthday K-9 Argo!
