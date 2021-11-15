Advertisement

Knoxville police officers confiscate drugs, guns from man asleep in car

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department confiscated drugs and weapons from a man who fell asleep in a Mapco parking lot on Asheville Highway.

When the officers responded to the Mapco, they found Jomaine Williams, 29, asleep in the driver’s seat of a Buick Enclave. When officers woke Williams up he showed signs of impairment and briefly tried to drive away, officials with the KPD said.

Officers searched the car and found three handguns, heroin, meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and money. Williams reportedly admitted to officers that he had done heroin, which made him fall asleep in the car.

Williams, who had previous felony convictions and a warrant out of Davidson County, was arrested for weapon and drug charges, DUI, criminal impersonation, evading arrest and the outstanding warrant.

