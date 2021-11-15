Advertisement

MEDIC Regional kicks off 34th annual Orange and Blue competition

The winner of the competition gets ownership of a trophy, which hasn’t returned to Knoxville in two years.
Donating blood
Donating blood(KFYR)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center kicked off its 34th annual Orange and Blue competition Monday. MEDIC holds the competition with the Kentucky Blood Center to see who can get more donations.

The winner of the competition gets ownership of a trophy, which hasn’t returned to Knoxville in two years, MEDIC representatives said.

Donors will get a special edition t-shirt, $10 e-gift card, Petro’s coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Dunkin coupon, Papa John’s coupon, and a ticket to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees.

34th Orange and Blue competition
34th Orange and Blue competition(MEDIC)

Those interested in donating are encouraged to set up an appointment here to help with lines.

