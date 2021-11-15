No. 12 Lady Vols host No. 22 South Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 12 Tennessee (2-0) faces its third straight veteran team and its first ranked foe of the season, as No. 22 South Florida (2-0) comes to Thompson-Boling Arena for a top-25 match-up of undefeated squads on Monday at 6:32 p.m. ET.

After playing a UCF lineup Friday night with five returning starters and 13 letterwinners that was last year’s runner-up in the American Athletic Conference, the Lady Vols host the defending AAC champs who also welcome back all five starters and have nine total letterwinners. Both teams were NCAA Tournament squads a year ago and accustomed to playing top-notch basketball, having been in the same league with UConn for a number of years before the Huskies returned to the Big East.

In the opener, the Big Orange played an SIU squad with all five starters and 10 letterwinners back.

Monday night’s affair also marks the second of three consecutive tilts vs. 2021 NCAA Tournament teams for the Big Orange. UCF, South Florida and Texas advanced to the first, second and Elite 8 rounds, respectively, of last year’s championship in the San Antonio area.

UT enters the contest after overcoming some adversity (injuries and foul trouble) in its first two contests to defeat Southern Illinois, 59-49, at home last Wednesday and UCF, 49-41, on the road on Friday. The Lady Vols’ defensive effort was key in each victory, holding SIU to 36 percent shooting and UCF to 27 percent.

South Florida, meanwhile, opened its season with a 63-56 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley and a 72-37 triumph over Alabama State, with both contests taking place in Tampa.

