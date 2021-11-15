No injuries after HVAC starts fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro responded to a structure fire Monday morning around 4:55 a.m. in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

Officials say early reports said the entire roof was on fire, but when they got there they found an HVAC unit on the roof on fire.

Fire crews put out the flames with fire extinguishers while workers watched from outside.

Once the building was ventilated, everyone was allowed to go back to work.

No one was injured.

