Advertisement

No injuries after HVAC starts fire

Rural Metro responded to the fire early Monday.
Rural Metro responded to a fire early Monday, Nov. 15.
Rural Metro responded to a fire early Monday, Nov. 15.(Rural Metro)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro responded to a structure fire Monday morning around 4:55 a.m. in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

Officials say early reports said the entire roof was on fire, but when they got there they found an HVAC unit on the roof on fire.

Fire crews put out the flames with fire extinguishers while workers watched from outside.

Once the building was ventilated, everyone was allowed to go back to work.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Michael Chandler
Va. police officer killed in officer-involved shooting, suspect arrested in Tennessee
Sevier County authorities respond after person falls out attic window
Sevier County authorities respond after person falls out attic window
Traffic alert: I-40 bridge construction to start, expect delays
Gov. Lee signs sweeping COVID-19 bill into law
5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
Update: Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 4 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates, 1 in custody

Latest News

Chilly again Monday
One more chilly day, ahead of another brief warm-up
Your Forecast: Chilly again today ahead of a brief warm-up
Your Forecast: Chilly again today ahead of a brief warm-up
Tennessee’s new wide-ranging law against COVID-19 prevention mandates hit a snag Sunday when a...
Law banning public school mask mandates appears to hit snag
Knox County's Isaiah 117 House is under construction
Isaiah House 117 breaks ground in Knox County