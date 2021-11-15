Advertisement

Oak Ridge’s winningest head coach announces retirement

Oak Ridge High School’s Football Head Coach, Joe Gaddis, announced his retirement, according to play-by-play radio announcer.
Oak Ridge High School's Football Head Coach announces retirement.
Oak Ridge High School's Football Head Coach announces retirement.(Rick Russo)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge High School’s Football Head Coach, Joe Gaddis, announced his retirement, according to Oak Ridge football and basketball play-by-play radio announcer David Clary.

“Coach Gaddis is one of 10 Tennessee head coaches with over 300 wins all-time. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Clary said on Twitter.

Gaddis plans to remain at Oak Ridge High School, according to Clary.

Clary also reported that Hardin Valley Academy hired Jeff Miner, ORHS assistant coach, to be their new head football coach.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Michael Chandler
Va. police officer killed in officer-involved shooting, suspect arrested in Tennessee
Sevier County authorities respond after person falls out attic window
Sevier County authorities respond after person falls out attic window
Traffic alert: I-40 bridge construction to start, expect delays
Gov. Lee signs sweeping COVID-19 bill into law
5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
Update: Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 3 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates, 2 in custody

Latest News

A Loudon County breakfast staple uses solar power and renewable energy to bring you your...
Going Green: Wampler’s Farm Sausage using solar power to their tasty advantage
Randy Boyd lifts mask mandate at UT. (Source: University of Tennessee)
University of Tennessee lifts mask mandate across UT System
On Nov. 15, a Knox County Commission meeting will pave the way for financing a new stadium in...
Knox County Commission approves new stadium
Getting warm ahead of next cold front
Getting warm ahead of the next cold front