Oak Ridge’s winningest head coach announces retirement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge High School’s Football Head Coach, Joe Gaddis, announced his retirement, according to Oak Ridge football and basketball play-by-play radio announcer David Clary.

“Coach Gaddis is one of 10 Tennessee head coaches with over 300 wins all-time. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Clary said on Twitter.

Gaddis plans to remain at Oak Ridge High School, according to Clary.

Clary also reported that Hardin Valley Academy hired Jeff Miner, ORHS assistant coach, to be their new head football coach.

