One more chilly day, ahead of another brief warm-up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another chilly day, but the we have a couple of warmer days to look forward, until another cold front moves in again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with a few more clouds passing by, dropping flurries in the mountains still. Temperatures are still dropping to around freezing for our area, and the breeze makes it feel colder. Bundle up!

It’s a beautiful Monday, but we’re still about 10 degrees below average. We’re topping out around 52 degrees in the Valley, and highs in the upper 40s for those along the Tennessee, Kentucky line where there are some passing clouds. The breeze makes it feel colder, with a wind up to 10 mph at times.

Tonight stays mostly clear, so patchy frost and fog develop with a low around 35 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are on the rise again, ahead of a front we’re tracking later this week.

Tuesday is mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a high around 65 degrees. Wednesday is mostly sunny, with a high around 71 degrees!

Thursday is when the rain moves in, taking us from a midday high of 65 degrees and bringing in around a third of an inch of rain mainly in the afternoon to evening.

This cold front leaves Friday mostly sunny but back at 50 degrees for a high. We’ll stick with highs in this mid 50s this weekend, as extra clouds pass by at times. The weekend looks to end with a few more showers that will carry over into Monday.

8-day planner (WVLT)

