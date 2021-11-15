Advertisement

University of Tennessee lifts mask mandate across UT System

University of Tennessee students will be allowed to attend classes without a mask effective immediately, according to a release from the office of the President of UT.
Randy Boyd lifts mask mandate at UT. (Source: University of Tennessee)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
“On Friday evening, Governor Bill Lee signed SB9014/HB9077, which precludes state entities from having mask or vaccine mandates unless exempted from the law by the State Comptroller when federal funding is at risk,” UT President Randy Boyd announced in the press release. “Accordingly, we are lifting mask requirements across the UT System effective immediately.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a sweeping COVID-19 bill into law Friday during a special session. The new legislation outlaws vaccine and mask mandates for government entities and schools and places restrictions on what businesses can do to ensure patrons are vaccinated. The new law also places restrictions on masking mandates statewide.

“The University of Tennessee System has applied for an exemption to allow each campus and institute the flexibility necessary to implement the requirements of the federal executive order as required by certain federal contracts with UT campuses and institutes,” the release said. “If we receive the exemption, you will hear directly from your leadership as to how the federal executive order may apply to your campus or institute.”

