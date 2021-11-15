Will it be a snowy or mild winter? What the weather folklore is predicting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, the WVLT Weather team puts together a Winter Weather Outlook so you know what to expect heading into the winter season. There is a lot of forecasting that goes into that, but what about the old wives’ tales and weather folklore?

A winter weather folklore you might be familiar with is the wooly worm. Typically if you see more black than brown links on the worm, it means a harsher winter. If you get more brown than black links, that means a milder winter. Drew, Sally, and Kasee captured these pictures below and in all three pictures, you can see more brown than black which means a milder winter.

Wooly worm weather lore (WVLT)

A weather folklore you might not be too familiar with is persimmon seeds. So what you are supposed to do is wait until the persimmon is ripe and falls to the ground, you get the seeds out and cut them open and the different shapes tell you what type of winter we will have.

“So if you find a knife, it is supposed to be cutting, icy cold. If you find the spoon you better be ready for lots of snow. And if you find the fork it is supposed to be a very mild winter. So we’ll see how that works out...this year was all spoons,” said Fort Loudoun State Historic Park Manger Eric Hughey.

Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park (Fort Loudoun State Historic Park)

What is odd is that at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park, they cut open nearly a dozen seeds and all of them were spoons. Hughey said usually they get an assortment of shapes, but this year the seeds were consistent.

Counting the number of fogs in August is another tactic to see how many snow days we could see during the winter season. The number of fogs equals the number of snows we will see according to the weather folklore.

This year we had 17 fogs in August at the airport. Usually, this isn’t the most accurate when it comes to the weather folklores but what is interesting is that last year, Knoxville had 18 fogs in August and 19 days of snowfall. Now, most of those snows were a trace amount, but five were accumulating snows. So last year was pretty accurate.

So the wooly worms said a mild winter and the persimmon seeds said a snowy winter. Of course, these are just fun weather folklores and not an actual forecast. We’ll have your 2021-2022 Winter Weather Outlook Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.