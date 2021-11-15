WVLT’s General Manager to lead WSMV in Nashville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is thrilled to announce that its General Manager, Jasmine Hardin, has been tapped to lead WSMV, the Nashville NBC affiliate that will fall under Gray Television ownership on Dec. 1, 2021.

Hardin has been at WVLT since 2006, working as national sales manager, general sales manager and then General Manager. She graduated from the University of Tennessee’s Journalism and Electronic Media program and serves on the Alumni Board.

Under Hardin’s leadership, WVLT was honored with two National Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2021, earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in 2020, and was named Gray Television’s ‘Station of the Year’ in 2019.

As General Manager of WSMV, Hardin will play an integral role in strengthening Gray’s Tennessee network of television stations that already include WVLT in Knoxville and WMC in Memphis.

Further synergizing the partnership of stations across the state will ensure an increasingly robust news viewing experience for viewers in Tennessee.

Hardin is excited to continue making a difference within Gray Television and begin collaborating with newsrooms in key markets to deliver quality journalism across the state.

The move follows Gray Television’s acquisition of stations from Meredith Corporation. The acquisition will make Gray the United States’ second largest television broadcaster with stations in 113 markets reaching around 36 percent of US television households.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.