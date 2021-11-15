Young-Williams Animal Center receives $10,000 grant to help senior dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center received a grant for $10,000 to help senior dogs in need of medical attention, organization representative Allie Clouse told WVLT News Monday. The grant came from The Grey Muzzle Organization, a non-profit dedicated to helping at-risk senior dogs.

Young-Williams CEO Janet Testerman spoke on the grant, saying Young-Williams plans to use the money to help find a home for every animal they see.

“We are honored to be selected from the hundreds of organizations that applied,” said Testerman. “The Grey Muzzle Organization grant already is helping animals in our care, and its impact will be immeasurable in our community. Every grant we receive goes toward our mission of finding ‘A Home for Every Pet,’ and the Grey Muzzle grant moves that goal forward.”

Grey Muzzle Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer also spoke on the grant.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Young-Williams Animal Center make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in Knoxville are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Young-Williams Animal Center.

The Grey Muzzle Organization chose 77 organizations out of 266 applicants to receive funding.

