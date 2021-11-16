Black poles set to improve cell coverage in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Strange black poles have been popping up in Pigeon Forge. Turns out these polls have technology to boost cell phone signals.

So many people are now visiting the Great Smoky Mountains, it can be difficult to use your cell phone in Pigeon Forge.

“People aren’t able their cell phone slows down or they’re not even able to access some things they normally could with good service,” said Eric Brackins, Assistant City Manager in Pigeon Forge.

According to a spokesperson from AT&T, they’re installing these short poles, or what’s called Small Cells. The company says the poles “will help boost wireless capacity in the area,” part of AT&T’s “Ongoing network upgrades to improve connectivity for our customers.”

“So the hope is from the cellular companies that the small cells would improve that service legislation passed in 2018 that allows for them to go in the rights of way in municipalities across the state of Tennessee,” said Brackins.

Brackins says because of that federal legislation, there’s very little say the city has over where these polls go or how many. He’s hopeful to work with the companies so they don’t become an eyesore.

“When you think about the aesthetics that we’ve done here, if you look at some of our new traffic signals, we’ve used the mast arm poles that are all black and so we’re encouraging those small cell providers to use a similar type pole,” said Brackins. “We’ve tried to determine what type of esthetics what type of pole they could use and things of that nature. And so hopefully there’ll be more uniform.”

Small cells are flexible network solutions that can be readily deployed to specific locations, including those where customers are prone to experience connectivity issues or in areas that can’t effectively be served by a traditional cell tower. They provide additional network density allowing us to better keep up with customer demand for better, faster and smarter technologies and services. (WVLT)

He also hopes companies will work together to share space instead of each company putting up a series of polls.

The lack of cell coverage is also a public safety concern, when the cell phone signals jam up, there’s no way for someone to call for help if there is an emergency.

